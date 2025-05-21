Man jailed for Telford knife point robbery at petrol station

A man has been jailed after he carried out a knife point robbery at a petrol station in Telford.

Michael Holmes, 30, of Selkirk Drive in Sutton Hill, Telford, was sentenced to two years and seven months at Shrewsbury Crown Court yesterday (Tuesday 20 May) for the robbery at Jet Change in Sutton Hill on Monday 27 January.

He pleaded guilty to robbery and having a bladed article in a public place in March.

During the incident the 30-year-old demanded money out of the till and threatened a female shop worker with a knife. Holmes then raided the till before making off with cash.

After reviewing CCTV footage of the incident officers noticed that Holmes removed a glove to hand the cashier a can of energy drink before he started to threaten her.

Using forensics from the can officers were able to pinpoint that Holmes was the suspect and he was arrested and charged within 48 hours.

Detective Sergeant Ryan Forester, from Telford’s Serious Acquisitive Crime Team, said:

“This was a terrifying incident for the victim, and I am glad that Holmes has been handed this sentence.

“I would like to thank my team for their hard work in identifying Holmes as the suspect so quickly which meant a dangerous individual was charged and put before the courts.

“I hope this sentence sends a message to those who think carrying out violent crime is acceptable that will do everything in our power to identify, arrest and charge them and ensure justice is served.”