David Austin Roses receive 29th Gold for ‘The King’s Rose’ Showcase at RHS Chelsea Flower Show

Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Shropshire-based rose breeder, David Austin Roses, has been awarded a Gold Medal for its RHS Chelsea Flower Show stand showcasing ‘The King’s Rose’, its newly unveiled rose created in collaboration with The King’s Foundation.    

The King pictured on the David Austin roses stand at this year's RHS Chelsea Flower Show
The secret gardenthemed display, which is the largest the brand has ever created at the show and boasts over 50 different varieties, has been celebrated by RHS judges for its exquisite beauty and unmistakable craftsmanship. 

David J.C Austin, Chairman of David Austin Roses, commented: “Winning our 29th gold medal at RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2025 is a true testament to the dedication and skill of our entire team. From the growers who nurture each rose to perfection over the 12-year breeding process, to the events team who design a stand that brings the vision to life, this achievement reflects the commitment to excellence that goes into every David Austin rose.  

“While our displays always attract much interest from gardeners keen to see the new variety in the flesh, this year’s unveiling offers a unique opportunity to be among the first to see the prestigious rose that has been grown in His Majesty’s private gardens for the past three years. We invite everyone attending the show this year to visit us in the Great Pavilion and join us for this historic moment.” 

A true sensory delight, the immersive circular design provides guests with the chance to be among the first to see ‘The King’s Rose,’ inviting them to wander through archways of rambling roses before discovering the new variety nestled in the centre of the stand. 

Upon entering through the archways caressed by popular climbing varieties like ‘Paul’s Himalayan Musk’, ‘Rambling Rector’ and ‘Ghislaine de Féligonde’, guests will be enveloped in the breathtaking beauty and fragrance of the blooms, before being greeted by the latest and arguably most prestigious variety to join the David Austin Roses family. 

The new variety produces semi-double, repeat-flowering blooms that appear in profusion, with at least 20 buds per stem. Its delicately papery petals boast distinct stripes in shades of fuchsia pink and white, creating an almost hand-painted look reminiscent of old Gallica roses.

Its light-medium Musk fragrance will envelop admirers with hints of fresh apple and rose water, with a beautiful warmth coming from soft clove notes. A versatile and robust shrub that grows to approximately three to four feet tall, it has a vase-shaped growth habit and heart-shaped leaves, with vibrant yellow stems to attract pollinators.

The King’s Rose’ is available to purchase now via the David Austin Rose website.  

