Councillor Rosie Radford elected as Oswestry’s new Mayor

Councillor Rosie Radford was formally elected as the Mayor of Oswestry for the 2025-2026 civic year at the annual Mayor Making ceremony held on Monday, May 19.

Councillor Rosie Radford, Oswestry’s new Mayor. Photo: Oswestry Town Council

She steps into a historic role, with the title of Mayor in Oswestry dating back to 1673, traditionally elected annually by the Council based on a seniority list.

Councillor Radford brings a wealth of public service experience and a deep-seated passion for Oswestry to this prestigious position. Having resided in Oswestry for 34 years after moving from North Wales, she has become an integral part of the town’s civic life.

First elected to represent Cambrian Ward as a councillor in 2018, Rosie has played a significant role in local governance, notably serving as Chair of the Markets and Town Centre Committee. In this capacity, she spearheaded initiatives aimed at revitalising the town centre and championing local businesses.

Beyond her council duties, Councillor Radford boasts an 18-year career in the NHS, contributing to community health, and more recently, working in outdoor education to support young people. Her commitment to the community extends to her active volunteer work with local food-sharing initiatives, striving to reduce food waste and assist vulnerable residents.

During her mayoral year, Councillor Radford is committed to empowering the people of Oswestry and fostering stronger community relationships. A key objective will be to raise funds to support the numerous volunteer groups and individuals who dedicate their time and energy to improving life for others. A particular focus for her fundraising efforts will be providing free counselling sessions for local survivors of domestic abuse.

“My hope is that I can continue to contribute to the wonderful, vibrant community I will be representing,” said Mayor Radford. “I want to shout about Oswestry and help make it an even better place for my daughters and the next generation of families and communities here.”

Mayor Radford is also keen on strengthening Oswestry’s connections with other Shropshire towns, believing that shared resources and expertise can collectively address common challenges such as transport, sustainability, and community development. Improving transport options for more sustainable and accessible travel between towns is a particular interest.

Her enthusiasm for Oswestry’s thriving cultural scene is evident, as she expresses immense pride and joy in events like the Food & Drink Festival, the Balloon Carnival, and Christmas Live, seeing them as embodiments of Oswestry’s welcoming spirit and strong community heart.

Mayor Radford will be supported by her two daughters, who will serve as her Mayoral Consorts for the year. She looks forward to connecting with as many residents as possible during her time in office. Invitations for upcoming events can be extended via email to sandratrevor@oswestry-tc.gov.uk.

Councillor Jonathan Upton will serve as Deputy Mayor for the 2025/26 civic year.