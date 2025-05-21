Car and motorcycle involved in early morning collision on Stafford Park

A road traffic collision occurred on Stafford Park 1 in Telford early this morning, Wednesday, May 21.

West Midlands Ambulance Service attended the incident. Photo: WMAS

The incident, reported to SFRS Fire Control at 5.14 am, involved a private saloon car and a motorcycle.

Emergency services, including one fire appliance from Telford Central, the Land Ambulance Service, and the Police, quickly responded to the scene.

- Advertisement -

Fire crews administered first aid to one casualty, who was subsequently left in the care of the West Midlands Ambulance Service.

The incident was brought under control swiftly, with the stop message received at 5.31 am.