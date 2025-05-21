£20,000 stolen in Shrewsbury petrol station burglary

Police are appealing for witnesses after £20,000 was stolen during a late-night break-in at the Tesco Extra petrol station on Battlefield Road in Shrewsbury.





Tesco Extra petrol station in Shrewsbury – Image: Google Street View

Three offenders broke into the petrol station at around 11. 40 pm last night (Tuesday, 20th May).

CCTV footage shows the individuals snapping locks to gain entry before fleeing the scene in a dark grey Ford Fiesta.

Police believe several people were in the area at the time and are appealing to the public for assistance in identifying the offenders.

They are urging anyone who witnessed the burglary, saw any suspicious activity, or who may have dashcam footage of the vehicle or offenders before or after the incident, to come forward.

Anyone with information should contact DC Georgina Barnes on 07977235496 or georgina.barnes@westmercia.police.uk quoting crime reference number 22/44726/25.