19.9 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, May 21, 2025
- Advertisement -

£20,000 stolen in Shrewsbury petrol station burglary

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Police are appealing for witnesses after £20,000 was stolen during a late-night break-in at the Tesco Extra petrol station on Battlefield Road in Shrewsbury.

Tesco Extra petrol station in Shrewsbury – Image: Google Street View

Three offenders broke into the petrol station at around 11. 40 pm last night (Tuesday, 20th May).

CCTV footage shows the individuals snapping locks to gain entry before fleeing the scene in a dark grey Ford Fiesta.

- Advertisement -

Police believe several people were in the area at the time and are appealing to the public for assistance in identifying the offenders.

They are urging anyone who witnessed the burglary, saw any suspicious activity, or who may have dashcam footage of the vehicle or offenders before or after the incident, to come forward.

Anyone with information should contact DC Georgina Barnes on 07977235496 or georgina.barnes@westmercia.police.uk quoting crime reference number 22/44726/25.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2025 Shropshire Live LLP