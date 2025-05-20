Woodland project supports veterans to feel rooted in community

Veterans in Telford are being supported to transition back into civilian life through a unique programme that uses nature to foster purpose and belonging.

Veterans Simon Cooper and Jon Flint

Funded by the Veterans Foundation, the woodlands programme is led by Small Woods, the UK association for woodland stewardship and care, with support from charity Bournville Village Trust.

The programme offers a supportive environment where veterans can connect with others who understand their experiences and learn new skills, such as green woodworking which is a form of woodworking that uses ‘green’ or unseasoned timber. In essence green woodwork is the ability to turn a tree into finished products without industrial processes, while actively contributing to the care of five acres of local woodlands.

Based from Squatters Cottage in Lightmoor Village, managed by Bournville Village Trust, the programme is particularly vital for veterans facing challenges with their mental health.

This includes post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and other mental health conditions, which according to a King’s College London study are on the rise in Armed Forces personal and veterans.

Veterans like Jon Flint, who served in the Royal Marines for 13 years. Jon said: “After serving in conflict zones like Afghanistan and Iraq, I struggled to transition to civilian life, especially as I’ve recently moved to the area and gone through a divorce. However, since joining the woodlands project, it’s given me a renewed sense of purpose. It’s a supportive community and it gives me a reason to get out of bed.”

Bill Wells, served in the Royal Logistics for nearly ten years. He said: “Since leaving service I’ve struggled and find it hard living in society. This programme has given me a reason to get up every week, somewhere I feel I belong and a feeling of achievement while giving me the space I need when I need it.”

Rebecca Vincent-Evans, Small Woods Engagement Officer, said: “It’s well documented the profound challenges veterans face when returning to civilian life. Our woodlands programme not only teaches new skills but also provides a platform for veterans to share their experiences with each other. We’d love to welcome other veterans in the Telford area to come and join our programme.”

Fleur Hemming, Estates and Stewardship Manager at Bournville Village Trust, said: “We are very pleased to be working with Small Woods to host the woodlands programme and provide veterans with a space to come together and connect with others. Both Squatters Cottage and the woodlands surrounding it are tranquil places where veterans can enjoy and care for nature and in turn care for themselves.”

The woodlands programme for veterans runs every Monday from 10am-3pm at Squatters Cottage in Lightmoor Village. For further information and to book a space, contact Rebecca Vincent-Evans on 01952 432769 or email rebeccavincentevans@smallwoods.org.uk