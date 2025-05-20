Two women die in late-night collision in Ludlow

Two women have died and a man has been conveyed to hospital following a collision in Ludlow last night (Monday).

A generic photo of West Midlands Ambulance Service attending an incident. Photo: WMAS

The collision involved a Kia Xceed and a Ford KA on New Road at around 9.35pm.

The driver of the first car, 66-year-old woman, and the passenger of the second, a 55-year-old woman, were sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

- Advertisement -

A 61-year-old man, who was driving the second vehicle, suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital where he remains.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “Upon arrival we found three patients, two women and a man.

“The first and second, a woman who was the driver of the first car and a woman who was a passenger in the second car. Both were in a critical condition and received advanced life support from ambulance staff at the scene.

“Unfortunately, despite the best efforts of ambulance staff it became clear that nothing more could be done to save them and they were confirmed deceased at the scene.

“The third, a man who was the driver of the second car. He was assessed and had sustained serious injuries. He received advanced trauma care at the scene before being conveyed to Queen Elizabeth Hospital for further treatment.”

Three ambulances, two paramedic officers, a Critical Care Car from Midlands Air Ambulance Service and a BASICS emergency doctor attended the scene.

Witness Appeal

Inspector Darren Godsall from the Operational Policing Unit said: “Our thoughts are with the families of those who have passed away and been injured during this terribly sad incident.

“As part of our enquiries into the collision, we are asking for witnesses or anyone with information which might help, to please get in contact.”

Call 07811 753 375 or email andrew.dawson@westmercia.police.uk to report information.