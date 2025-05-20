Trusts to seek shared Chief Executive to lead community and hospital services

Shropshire Community Health NHS Trust and The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust have announced they are seeking to appoint a shared Chief Executive to lead both organisations.

This will further their collective ambition to improve services for the communities across Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, the Black Country and borders and Mid Wales.

Following the appointment of the Chair in Common last Autumn, this important step signals a shared commitment to strengthen joint working for the benefit of patients, service users and families.

Andrew Morgan, Chair in Common, said: “Appointing a shared Chief Executive is an exciting opportunity for both organisations to accelerate the good work already happening and explore ways of further integrating services to benefit our patients.”

The two trusts are also exploring the benefits of forming a Group model to increase resilience and continue to strengthen local services. This follows the approach taken by other NHS trusts across the country to improve care for patients through joint working and offer greater value for taxpayers.

Under the proposals the trusts would remain as separate statutory organisations, whilst seeking to appoint a shared leadership across both organisations to oversee strategy and service delivery. These proposals are in the early stages of development and both trusts are working with NHS England and local partners.

Andrew adds: “Developing shared leadership, alongside shared priorities, will build on our existing work to improve the health and wellbeing of our communities. We will continue to listen to our staff, patients and partners as we develop our plans.”

A national recruitment process will now begin to appoint a shared Chief Executive.