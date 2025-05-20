Tasley Garden Village plans to provide new home for community sports club

Following consultation with the local community, family-owned housebuilder, Bloor Homes, working in partnership with Taylor Wimpey, have submitted an outline planning application for Tasley Garden Village to Shropshire Council.

Plans are being moved forward for Tasley Garden Village

The outline planning application sets out the principles for the delivery of up to 1,500 net-zero-carbon-ready family, affordable and accessible homes, specialist older people’s housing, a new two-form entry primary school, a range of community facilities and 14.6ha of employment accommodation, all set within extensive landscaped public open space including a new 19.4ha country park for Bridgnorth.

New home for local grassroots football club

The plans have evolved following local engagement to include a new home for local grassroots football club, Bridgnorth Spartans. Bridgnorth Spartans is a well-established, community-focussed club with a 40-year history of providing inclusive football opportunities for players of all ages and abilities, from children’s soccer school through to walking football for over-50s and a new launched accessibility football programme. With over 450 members, 100 volunteers, and 25 competitive teams, the club is the largest grassroots football provider in the area, however until now has not had a permanent home.

The club is now working in partnership with Tasley Garden Village development team on proposals that would see them take on the ownership and management of the new sports facilities proposed at the development. The proposed facilities currently include a dual-purpose clubhouse and community space with associated parking, a full-size floodlit 3G football pitch, as well as grass pitches.

First formal step in the planning process

The outline planning application is the first formal step in the planning process for the delivery of Tasley Garden Village. It sets out broad overarching principles of development and will involve statutory consultation carried out by Shropshire Council with a wide range of organisations. If approved, further planning applications would then be required to establish the finer details of phases of the Garden Village, including architecture, layout and landscaping.

Max Whitehead, Planning Director at Bloor Homes Midlands, said: “We are very grateful to everyone who engaged with us as our outline plans have taken shape. The conversations we have had with local people have helped to refine our outline planning application.

“We are delighted that through our consultation programme we have established a partnership with local community sports club, Bridgnorth Spartans, with a view to providing them with a much-needed new home. These fantastic sports facilities will also be available for other clubs and the wider community to use and enjoy. We are very conscious that Tasley Garden Village represents a significant development for Bridgnorth over the next fifteen or so years.

“As a five-star, family-owned company, our number one priority is our reputation for delivering high-quality developments. We are committed to continuing to work proactively with local stakeholders as the plans move through the planning process to deliver a unique and distinctive garden community of which we and Bridgnorth can be very proud.”

Stephen Swinscoe, Strategic Land Regional Director at Taylor Wimpey, added “Listening to feedback from local residents is really important to us and we’d like to thank everyone who commented during the consultation process and helped enrich our plans for Tasley Garden Village.

“Our outline application places emphasis on maintaining the current local landscape while enhancing planting wherever possible, including the proposal of increasing tree cover across the site and the delivery of a fantastic country park to provide access to nature for everyone to enjoy. We are also delighted to have the opportunity to work in partnership with Bridgnorth Spartans on the provision of a high quality community facility for them to call home.

“We remain committed to engaging with the Bridgnorth community as the planning process moves forward in the months ahead.”

Kelly Woodcock, Co-Chair at Bridgnorth Spartans, said “We are thrilled to be working in partnership with the Tasley Garden Village development team of Bloor Homes and Taylor Wimpey. This represents a generational opportunity for us as a club to finally have a home of our own where we can build on our more than 40 years of inclusive work in the community, with secure and sustainable foundations.

“The facilities being proposed are unlike any currently available in Bridgnorth, and we will enshrine the principle of accessibility of this fantastic facility to all clubs in Bridgnorth, ensuring the whole community can benefit from it.”

Consultation with the community took place online at tasleygardenvillage.uk in late 2024 and early 2025, complemented by consultation drop-in events held in Bridgnorth and Tasley in February 2025. The development partners have updated their dedicated consultation website with information about the outline planning submission.