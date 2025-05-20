Region’s primary cancer charity invests £100,000 in new Wellbeing Programme

A £100,000 wellbeing support package offering those living with cancer in the region a ‘crucial lifeline’ has been unveiled by Lingen Davies Cancer Fund.

Faye Yip, Tai Chi Friends Community, with Emma Backhouse, COO at Lingen Davies Cancer Fund

The investment builds on the work done last year to establish a holistic therapy programme of free to access activities for those living with and beyond cancer in Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, and Mid Wales. Cancer patients who access the Lingen Davies Cancer Centre at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital, and those who receive treatment elsewhere but live in the region, are eligible to participate.

There are a variety of activities for people to choose from including open water swimming, horticultural therapy, sound baths, tennis, Nordic walking and more.

The programme, formerly known as Projects for Patients, was part of last year’s £1,000,000 investment in local cancer services by the long-running organisation. Lingen Davies supports the services offered by Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital Trust, as well as raising awareness about cancer in the community, and delivering projects, activities and groups in towns across the region.

Emma Louth, owner of E L Beauty, is one of the programme providers funded by Lingen Davies and offers scar massage therapy for those experiencing discomfort or pain following surgery or radiotherapy treatment.

She said: “I’ve been delivering my services for people going through their cancer journey for several months already and the feedback I’ve received has been excellent. I make sure I have a comprehensive understanding of their situation so I can best support them through the process.

“It really means a lot to me to know that the work I do supports their wellbeing during one of their most difficult times and I’m really pleased that Lingen Davies recognises the value of these sessions to people in the community living with cancer.”

More than 100 people took part in last year’s offering and hopes are high that even more people will take advantage of these support sessions this year.

Naomi Atkin, CEO of Lingen Davies Cancer Fund, said: “The popularity of these activities last year is testament to the importance of the work we do to make a positive difference to those impacted by cancer.

“The new Wellbeing Programme has already received a lot of positive feedback, with the range of activities being hugely valued by attendees. We are proud to continue our vital life-saving work in the community, making a positive difference to lives impacted by cancer across our region. We gathered really valuable feedback from participants last year and know that activities like this that bring people together who have shared experiences are a crucial lifelife for many in our region.

“We’re delighted to reintroduce some of the popular sessions and workshops we offered last year, as well as the addition of some exciting extras such as Nordic Walking, Tennis Shropshire and the Swan Hill Studios Creative Programme.

“We’re trying to offer something to cater to everyone.”

Lingen Davies Cancer Fund exists to improve the lives of everyone impacted by cancer in Shropshire, Telford, and Mid Wales. The charity hosts regular fundraising events to help fund the projects it delivers, including its ColourFest event on Saturday 17th May.

Lingen Davies’ next mass participation fundraiser is the well-loved Titty Trail – an 11 mile walk to raise awareness of the signs and symptoms of breast cancer and highlight the importance of screening uptake.

This year the team will be running two trails across one weekend – giving people across Shropshire and Mid Wales the chance to enjoy the south Shropshire hills, or a coastal walk in West Wales. These are being held on Saturday 11th and Sunday 12th October in Aberystwyth and Bishops Castle.

For more information on the new Wellbeing Programme, the organisation, and how to support its vital work, visit the website lingendavies.co.uk.