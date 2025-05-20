New deputy chief constable appointed for West Mercia Police

Damian Barratt has been appointed as the new deputy chief constable of West Mercia Police.

Damian Barratt, deputy chief constable of West Mercia Police

Damian brings a wealth of experience to the role and previously held the position of assistant chief constable (ACC) at West Midlands Police.

He started his police career with West Mercia Police joining the force in 1995 where he worked across a range of roles at every rank to chief superintendent, including several periods as temporary ACC.

- Advertisement -

During his police service Damian has performed several operational and senior detective roles, working on many serious and high-profile cases. He is also an experienced firearms and public order commander and widely respected across the region.

Chief Constable Richard Cooper said: “I am pleased to appoint Damian as our new deputy chief constable as I continue to build on ensuring stable chief officer leadership across West Mercia Police.

“Damian’s leadership and expertise will be instrumental in my drive further enhance the service we provide to the public—responding when we’re needed most, tackling crime, keeping communities safe, and delivering on the priorities set out in the Police and Crime Commissioner’s Safer Communities Plan.”

In response to his appointment, Damian said: “I’m proud to be returning to West Mercia Police as deputy chief constable. This force has always held a special place in my career, and I’m looking forward to once again serving the communities across Herefordshire, Shropshire and Worcestershire.

“I’m committed to working with officers, staff, volunteers and partner agencies to tackle the issues that matter most to the public and to help ensure the communities we service remain safe for everyone.”