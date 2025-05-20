10.4 C
Lloyds Bank branches close today in Ludlow and Bridgnorth

Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Lloyds Bank’s branches in Ludlow and Bridgnorth will close their doors for the final time today, May 20, a move the bank attributes to a significant decline in branch usage as customers increasingly opt for digital banking channels.

Lloyds Bank on Broad Street in Ludlow is set to close. Image: Google Street View
The closures affect the prominent Broad Street branch in Ludlow and the High Street location in Bridgnorth, leaving both market towns without a physical Lloyds presence.

The decision to close the branches announced earlier this year prompted an immediate response from Stuart Anderson, MP for South Shropshire, who has publicly called for the establishment of Banking Hubs in both Ludlow and Bridgnorth. Banking Hubs offer a shared space where customers from various banks can access common banking services, a concept gaining traction as traditional branches disappear from high streets.

Lloyds Bank stated that the declining footfall at both locations was the primary driver behind the closures. “The number of people using our branches in Ludlow and Bridgnorth has fallen as customers are increasingly using digital channels for their day-to-day banking,” a spokesperson for Lloyds Bank confirmed.

The closures underscore a broader trend within the banking industry, as financial institutions adapt to changing customer habits and the growing prevalence of online and mobile banking. However, concerns remain about accessibility for vulnerable customers, those without reliable internet access, or individuals who prefer face-to-face interactions for their banking needs.

MP Stuart Anderson’s push for Banking Hubs reflects a growing community desire to mitigate the impact of branch closures and ensure essential banking services remain accessible within local towns.

