A41 set for major improvements this summer

Telford & Wrekin Council is carrying out the second phase of a major upgrade to the A41, which began yesterday (Monday, May 19).

Work is taking place on the A41 between Forton Roundabout and Sambrook crossroad. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

The work to be carried out between Forton Roundabout and Sambrook crossroad, will improve the condition of the road and is part of the Council’s ongoing investment into keeping Telford moving.

The preventative maintenance work will involve more than 75,000m2 – the equivalent to almost eight standard football pitches – of resurfacing to help with the prevention of potholes.

The project will be delivered in short, carefully planned sections, each lasting just a few days to keep disruption to a minimum. Full road closures are needed in the final week which will take place during the school holidays to further reduce inconvenience – timescales are detailed below.

Aspects of the project include repairing damaged sections, resurfacing and refreshing road markings and reflective studs.

Councillor Richard Overton, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Highways, Housing & Enforcement (Lab), said: “This is a major investment in one of our key routes, and we’re committed to delivering it with as little disruption as possible. We have listened to residents and learnt lessons from previous phases.

“We’re confident this approach will help the work progress smoothly while maintaining day-to-day routines as much as possible. We know roadworks can be frustrating, but these improvements will result in a safer, smoother journey for everyone who uses the A41. Thank you in advance for your patience.”

The council added that it was due to projects such as this, that contribute to accolades like being one of the top eight local authorities for reducing potholes over the last four years and at the same time, achieving top rankings for several years in the National Highways and Transport (NHT) survey.

When and where the work is happening

The current project plan will take place in four phases between May and August 2025. To carry out the work safely, there will be a mix of daytime, night-time, and full-time road closures. Diversions will be clearly signposted and advanced signs have been in place since early May.

Phase 1 – Monday 19 May – Thursday 22 May

– Road closed overnight from 7pm to 5am

– Repairs to damaged sections and removal of old markings and studs

Phase 2 – Tuesday, May 27 – Saturday, May 31

– Laying tar and chippings over 30,000m2

– Road closed during the day from 7am to 4pm

– New surface laid in two stages

Phase 3 – Monday, June 2 – Thursday, June 5

– Road closed during the day from 7am to 4pm

– New road markings and reflective studs installed

Phase 4 – Monday, August 4 – Friday, August 15

– Road fully closed day and night

– Removal of old road, new surface laid – 8,500m2 of road

– Refreshed road lines and markings

– Replacing iron grates for drainage

The council has advised that local access will remain open wherever possible, however there will be times when it will need to be restricted, those directly affected will be kept informed throughout.

This three-phase project started in 2023 and is part of a wider plan to improve roads, support local growth, and make travel safer and easier across the borough.

Telford & Wrekin Council is committed to a wide range of investments and maintaining valued front-line services, whilst continuing to charge the lowest rate of Council Tax in the Midlands and some of the lowest in the country.

For updates and diversion details, visit telford.gov.uk/a41.