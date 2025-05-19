16.8 C
Shropshire
Monday, May 19, 2025
- Advertisement -

Witness appeal following assault near St Leonard’s Church, Malinslee

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man suffered severe injuries, including a portion of his ear being bitten off, during an assault by a group of individuals near St Leonard’s Church cemetery in Telford on Friday.

The incident occurred at approximately 5.45 pm on Friday, May 16, when the victim was reportedly set upon by a group of five to six people.

The victim sustained significant injuries during the attack.

- Advertisement -

A 41-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm in connection with the incident. He has since been released on bail as police enquiries continue.

Detectives are keen to hear from anyone who was in the vicinity of St Leonard’s Church cemetery at the time and may have witnessed the assault.

Police are also urging residents and motorists in the area to check any video doorbell or dashcam footage they may possess. They are particularly interested in footage that might show the group of suspects on Brunel Road or Alma Avenue in the minutes leading up to or immediately following the attack.

Anyone with information or relevant footage is asked to contact DC Duell directly via email at lyndon.duell@westmercia.police.uk or by calling 07977 957708. Please quote crime reference number 22/43367/25 when providing information.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2025 Shropshire Live LLP