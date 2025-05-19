Witness appeal following assault near St Leonard’s Church, Malinslee

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man suffered severe injuries, including a portion of his ear being bitten off, during an assault by a group of individuals near St Leonard’s Church cemetery in Telford on Friday.

The incident occurred at approximately 5.45 pm on Friday, May 16, when the victim was reportedly set upon by a group of five to six people.

The victim sustained significant injuries during the attack.

A 41-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm in connection with the incident. He has since been released on bail as police enquiries continue.

Detectives are keen to hear from anyone who was in the vicinity of St Leonard’s Church cemetery at the time and may have witnessed the assault.

Police are also urging residents and motorists in the area to check any video doorbell or dashcam footage they may possess. They are particularly interested in footage that might show the group of suspects on Brunel Road or Alma Avenue in the minutes leading up to or immediately following the attack.

Anyone with information or relevant footage is asked to contact DC Duell directly via email at lyndon.duell@westmercia.police.uk or by calling 07977 957708. Please quote crime reference number 22/43367/25 when providing information.