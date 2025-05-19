Telford & Wrekin Council united over football and charity awards

At the council’s Annual General Meeting, the outgoing Mayor of Telford & Wrekin, Councillor Ian Preece, presented his chosen charity with a cheque for the funds raised during his year in office, as well as joining the Leader of the Council in recognising the achievements of AFC Telford United.

Phil Haigh, community fundraiser at Severn Hospice pictured with Councillor Preece. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

As Mayor of the Borough of Telford & Wrekin during 2024/25, Councillor Preece chose to support Severn Hospice through a series of fundraising events including:

Completing a 350,000 step challenge in just ten days by running a half-marathon each day and then topping up with a further 10,000 steps each day.

Hosting a charity fundraising ball which included a silent auction of donated items including a signed Wolverhampton Wanderers FC shirt.

Cycling 170 miles from West Ham United’s stadium in London, to the Queen’s Head public house in Dawley.

The cheque was presented to Phil Haigh, community fundraiser at Severn Hospice, at Telford & Wrekin Council’s Annual General Meeting, held on Thursday 15 May. This meeting also marked the end of Councillor Preece’s term as Mayor and the election of his successor.

Councillor Ian Preece, said: “It was my honour to represent the people of Telford and Wrekin as Mayor of the Borough over the last twelve months, and to support Severn Hospice through the annual Mayor’s Charity Appeal.

“It gives me great pleasure to present a cheque for £3,005.17 to Severn Hospice, which was raised through kind donations during my year of fundraising. I hope this money will help them continue to deliver the incredible support they provide.”

Phil Haigh, community fundraiser at Severn Hospice, said: “Ian is an amazing supporter of the hospice, and we are so grateful for the incredible lengths he goes to raise funds for our caring services.

“His boundless energy and commitment to supporting us is genuinely inspirational and on behalf of all the families we support, I thank him.

“Severn Hospice has to raise £2 for every £3 it spends so every penny of the money Ian’s raised is doing good for a local family.”

The Council also made a presentation to AFC Telford United Club Director Kevin Wilkin, in recognition of their promotion to the National League North, secured after a resounding win in the Southern League Premier Central playoff final earlier this month.

Nominated for recognition by Council Leader Lee Carter, Council Members unanimously supported the presentation of the ceremonial silver salver, which was made by Cllr Ian Preece in his final act as Borough Mayor, and Councillor Carter as Leader.

Making the nomination, Council Leader Lee Carter said: “It gives me great pleasure to nominate AFC Telford United for a presentation tonight in recognition of their promotion to the National North League earlier this month, after winning their play-off finals.

“This fantastic result came exactly 20 years since the club’s first promotion as AFC Telford United and truly shows the importance of never giving up and keeping dreams alive. Their success really has united Telford, so it’s my honour to recommend the club for a presentation tonight, on behalf of the whole borough.”