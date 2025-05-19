Shropshire Trust doctor recognised for outstanding contribution to training

A doctor working at the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospitals NHS Trust (SaTH) has been awarded Trainer of the year for the West Midlands.

Dr Banchhita Sahu, Consultant Gynaecologist, pictured right was awarded the Trainer of the Year Award

Dr Banchhita Sahu, Consultant Gynaecologist, was awarded the Trainer of the Year Award for the West Midlands and runner up nationally by the Royal College of Obstetrics and Gynaecology (RCOG).

The RCOG introduced the annual Trainer of the Year Award in 2015 to recognise those trainers who go above and beyond to support and educate our trainees. The award is presented once a year and voted for by trainees.

- Advertisement -

This is the second year in a row that SaTH has been awarded this prestigious award.

Dr Sahu said: “It was an honour to be presented with this prestigious award. This demonstrates we are consistently providing quality training in the West Midlands.

“Good education allows our trainees to work to the best of their abilities, providing better training to the next generation, and crucially, translates to better care for our patients.”

Dr John Jones, Medical Director, said: “Congratulations to Dr Sahu for this honour. To know that the next generation of doctors at SaTH is receiving this high-quality training is meaningful not just for our colleagues, but also for our patients as we strive to continuously improve the care that we provide.”