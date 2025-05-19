Rheinmetall to establish new UK defence facility in Telford

Rheinmetall, a global leader in defence technology, is to establish a new UK defence facility in Telford. This significant inward investment further solidifies Telford’s position as a critical hub for the UK’s defence sector.

Rheinmetall has confirmed Telford as the location for its UK Barrel Facility. Photo: Rheinmetall

The decision to locate the new facility in Telford follows extensive collaborative efforts between Telford & Wrekin Council and the UK Government. Their joint initiatives successfully highlighted the area’s strategic advantages, highly skilled workforce, and long-standing ties to the UK Ministry of Defence (MOD).

The new facility, situated at the former GKN site in Telford, will be responsible for manufacturing cutting-edge artillery gun barrels. This development marks a pivotal moment, as it will be the first time in over a decade that the UK has domestically produced such essential equipment. The move also aligns with the “Trinity House Agreement” between the UK and Germany, which aims to bolster European security and strengthen NATO capabilities.

- Advertisement -

The project is anticipated to be a major economic boost for the region, projected to generate more than 400 highly skilled local jobs and deliver an estimated £400 million to the local economy over the next decade.

Council welcomes news

Councillor Lee Carter, Leader of Telford & Wrekin Council, welcomed the news with enthusiasm. “We are delighted at this news which will deliver hundreds of new jobs for local residents,” he stated. “The Council has worked hard with Rheinmetall and the UK Government to secure this investment because we’re serious when we say that we want to attract business and the best jobs for our residents.”

Councillor Carter also underscored Telford’s proud heritage in national defence manufacturing. “The Hadley Castle Works has provided for the nation’s security for generations. Whether that be parts for Spitfires or D Day landing craft to modern day Boxer armoured vehicles, Challenger tanks and now artillery barrels, the country’s defence is often made in Telford. We’re proud to play that role and will continue to do what we can, given our local skilled workforce and strategic location.”

The Rt Hon Mark Pritchard MP for The Wrekin constituency in Shropshire shared:

“This is fantastic news for the whole of Shropshire – for local suppliers and for the employment and skills this major investment will bring. I’ve worked tirelessly with Rheinmetall senior management to secure this investment for the area and I’m pleased that ministers have listened to our joint representations. This is a big day for the county as a whole.”

New facility will complement existing joint venture

Rheinmetall’s new Telford facility will complement its existing joint venture with Rheinmetall BAE Systems Land (RBSL), also based in Telford.

RBSL is currently involved in the manufacture of the Challenger 3 tank and the Boxer armoured vehicle. The establishment of this new production site will significantly enhance the UK’s overall defence manufacturing capabilities and its contribution to global security initiatives.