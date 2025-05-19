Police seek witnesses to stabbing in Shrewsbury town centre

Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses or information following the stabbing of a 34-year-old man in Shrewsbury town centre during the early hours of Sunday morning.

The incident occurred around 4.20 am when the victim was walking along High Street after leaving Albert’s Shed in Barker Street.

He sustained a stab wound, described by police as serious, though thankfully not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.

- Advertisement -

Detective Inspector Danielle Logan stressed the importance of community assistance in this ongoing investigation. “We understand this incident may be concerning for the local community, and as you would expect, enquiries are ongoing to locate those responsible,” she stated. “We are still in the early stages of our investigation, but we are relying on the public’s help.”

Officers are specifically appealing to anyone who was in the High Street or Barker Street area around 4.20 am on Sunday morning. Even if you think your information is minor, it could be the vital piece of the puzzle that helps identify those responsible.

If you have any information contact Shrewsbury CID directly on 01743 264825.