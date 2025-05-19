Local runner sets sights on 50K fundraising challenge to support The Hive

Brian Hogan, a passionate member of the Shrewsbury community, is preparing to take on a 50-kilometre run to raise vital funds for The Hive, an arts and wellbeing charity dedicated to providing essential creative experiences for children and young people, in the town.

The Hive in Shrewsbury

The Hive provides a welcoming space for workshops, arts events, and resources that inspire and connect local residents of all ages.

Brian outlines his motivation for the ultramarathon on Saturday 7th June, “I’m incredibly excited to participate in this event for such a worthy cause. The Hive does amazing work every day to enrich our community, and I want to help ensure they can continue their valuable programs for everyone to enjoy.”

Brian has set a fundraising goal of £2,500, with all proceeds directly benefiting The Hive’s community initiatives, including arts programs, creative workshops, and opportunities for local artists to thrive.

Supporters are invited to contribute through donations, which will help keep The Hive’s doors open and expand their outreach.

The Hive’s CEO, Katie Jennings provides an update, “We are heartened to see so many people still fundraising for us, proving that together, we can achieve the extraordinary! We wish Brian the very best in his ultramarathon. His fundraising effort is awesome.”

If you would like to donate to Brian’s fundraiser, please visit JustGiving and search HMM Arts. You can donate to The Hive via the same method