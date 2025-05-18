Stuart Anderson MP Champions Rural Mental Health

Stuart Anderson MP has championed the importance of investing in rural mental health. It is part of his submission to a Call for Evidence on the upcoming Men’s Health Strategy.

In his Submission, Stuart has urged Ministers to invest in tackling rural isolation, improving farm safety, and reducing the number of suicides in the agricultural sector.

Stuart has also urged fellow residents and healthcare experts across South Shropshire to have their say on ways to tackle the biggest health problems facing men and improve the support available.

The Call for Evidence seeks to improve support for those directly affected by men’s health issues. On average, life expectancy for men is four years lower than it is for women. The consultation runs for 12 weeks from 24th April 2025 to 17th July 2025.

It follows evidence that men are disproportionately affected by health conditions including cancer, cardiovascular disease and diabetes. Around 3 in 4 people who died by suicide in 2023 were men, which is the biggest cause of death in men under the age of 50 and is higher in the agricultural sector than the general population.

Launching the Call for Evidence, officials said:

“We are committed to improving men’s health in England, bringing a renewed focus on preventing adverse health outcomes and reducing health inequalities.”

The Strategy aims to identify areas where support can be improved, level up outcomes for health conditions that disproportionately affect men, and ensure better access to health services.

Stuart’s call to action has been made during Mental Health Awareness Week, which is running between 12th and 18th May 2025. Stuart has previously spoken openly about his own journey with poor mental health following life-changing injuries sustained as part of his time in the Armed Forces.

Stuart has made enhancing public services a key part of his plan for South Shropshire. In February, he called out the decision to unexpectedly close the Farming Resilience Fund, which had delivered free support to tens of thousands of farmers with their mental health and wellbeing.

Earlier in the year, the Farm Safety Foundation reported an upsurge in demand for its services after the Government announced a hike in inheritance tax on family farms. In a survey of 750 farmers, the Foundation found that mental health is the “biggest hidden problem” facing the sector.

A survey by frozen food manufacturer, McCain, has similarly found that half of farmers have reconsidered their future in the sector – with 55% adding that the strain on mental health has been a primary factor.

The Department for Health and Social Care intend to publish the Strategy by the end of 2025. Stuart’s ‘Mental Health Support Hub’ sets out a range of online and physical services available to residents from all backgrounds.

Stuart Anderson MP said:

“With life expectancy for men four years lower than it is for women, urgent investment is needed to tackle these disparities. This includes the ongoing need to tackle rates of suicides, which is the biggest cause of death in men under the age of 50 and higher in rural farming communities. Social isolation can also be particularly prevalent in rural areas. Having previously suffered from poor mental health, I have made improving rural mental health a key part of my plan for better public services in South Shropshire. I hope that Ministers will prioritise investment in tackling rural isolation, improving farm safety, and reducing suicide in the upcoming Men’s Health Strategy.”