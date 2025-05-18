Police maintain scene guard in Shrewsbury after early morning stabbing

A police presence remains in Shrewsbury town centre after a 34-year-old man was stabbed in the early hours of Sunday.

The incident, which occurred around 4.20 am, has prompted a scene guard on High Street as officers conduct their investigation.

The victim was walking along High Street after leaving the Albert Shed when he sustained a stab wound. While the injuries are described as serious, police have confirmed they are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.

Detective Inspector Danielle Logan addressed community concerns, stating, “We understand this incident may be concerning for the local community, and as you would expect enquiries are on-going to locate those responsible.” She added, “We are still in the early stages of our investigation but will provide more information if and when we are able to do so.”

Officers are appealing for witnesses and anyone with information that could assist their enquiries. Detective Inspector Logan urged the public, “If you think you have any information which might help us in our investigation, please don’t hesitate to contact us.”

Members of the public with information are asked to contact Shrewsbury CID directly on 01743 264825.