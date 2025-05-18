New Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Telford and Wrekin elected

The new Mayor and Deputy Mayor of the Borough of Telford and Wrekin for 2025-26 have been elected, at the Council’s Annual General Meeting.

Councillor Eileen Callear was elected as Mayor of the Borough for 2025-26, and Councillor Nathalie Page was appointed to be Deputy Mayor. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

At the meeting, held last night (Thursday 15 May), Councillor Eileen Callear was elected as Mayor of the Borough for 2025-26, and Councillor Nathalie Page was appointed to be Deputy Mayor.

Councillor Callear, a ward member for Hadley and Leegomery, has been a borough councillor since 2019, and also sits on Hadley and Leegomery Parish Council and Ketley Parish Council too. Eileen has previously been a Telford & Wrekin Council Cabinet Member, stepping back in 2024 when she was elected as Deputy Mayor of Telford and Wrekin.

- Advertisement -

Councillor Eileen Callear, Mayor of the Borough of Telford and Wrekin, said: “It is a true honour to be elected as Mayor of the Borough of Telford and Wrekin and I would like to thank my predecessor Councillor Ian Preece for his service and commitment in the role over the last year.

“As Mayor, I have the privilege of representing our borough and look forward to meeting residents, businesses and community groups over the next twelve months.

“It is also the role of the Mayor to support local good causes through fundraising for the Mayor’s Charity, so for my year in office as Mayor, it will be my pleasure to support Parents Opening Doors (PODS), an independent local charity supporting parents and carers of young people with a disability or additional needs.

“My second charity is one that is very close to my heart, Hillbrae Rescue Kennels that supports dog rescues from Telford and Wrekin. As an owner of seven dogs myself I believe they are often overlooked and make a huge difference to people’s lives, be that seeing or hearing for

people who can’t or offering emotional and mental support for ex-service personnel. I look forward to supporting both these worthy charities over the coming year.

At the annual meeting, Councillor Nathalie Page, a ward member for The Nedge, was chosen as the Deputy Mayor of the Borough for 2025/26. Nathalie has been an elected member of Telford & Wrekin Council since 2024 and is also a member of Hollinswood and Randlay Parish Council.

At the same meeting, former councillor Alan Mackenzie, who was made an honourable Alderman of the Borough in 2023 in recognition of 18 years’ service as a councillor for Cuckoo Oak, was formally presented with his honour having been unable to collect it in 2023.