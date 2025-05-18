Countryfile to highlight nature recovery in Shropshire

Two National Trust estates in Shropshire will take centre stage in tonight’s episode of Countryfile.

Matt Baker is filmed at Mose Farm on the Dudmaston Estate. Photo: National Trust

Presenters Matt Baker and Charlotte Smith were filmed at the Dudmaston Estate near Bridgnorth, and Attingham Estate near Shrewsbury a couple of weeks ago.

The episode, entitled ‘Shropshire’s Nature Comeback’ is due to air on BBC1 on Sunday 18 May, and showcases the nature recovery projects at both sites.

At Dudmaston, Matt Baker explored floodplain restoration along the River Severn, as well as heathland recovery work as part of the Sandscapes project.

Over at Attingham, Charlotte Smith covered woodland creation and biodiversity in the parkland, with various species surveys including harvest mice and rare beetles which help the ecosystem.

‘Sandcapes’ Project Manager James Lawrence, who appears on the programme, said: “With perfect filming conditions and stunning landscapes, the episode highlights the importance of our conservation efforts here in Shropshire. The programme will hopefully not only let people know about the nature conservation work we’re undertaking, but also inspire more visitors to come and discover these special places for themselves.”

Also appearing is Paul Roberts, Countryside Manager at the Attingham Estate, who added: “We were delighted to welcome the Countryfile team to see all the work we’re doing and planning to do as part of our 10-year Nature Recovery project. We hope everyone who watches it will enjoy seeing two of our Shropshire estates working hard to make more space for nature to thrive.”

Catch Countryfile on BBC1 at 7pm this Sunday, 18 May, or on BBC iPlayer after the episode has aired