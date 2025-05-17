11.5 C
Shropshire
Saturday, May 17, 2025
- Advertisement -

Telford & Wrekin Council Leader announces new Cabinet

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

The Leader of Telford & Wrekin Council, Lee Carter, confirmed his new Cabinet at the local authority’s Annual General Meeting on Thursday, 15 May.

Back row (l-r): Cllr Kelly Middleton, Cllr Paul Davis, Cllr Angela McClements, Cllr Paul Watkins, Cllr Shirley Reynolds, Cllr Ollie Vickers Front row (l-r): Cllr Carolyn Healy, Council Leader Cllr Lee Carter, Deputy Leader Cllr Richard Overton, Cllr Zona Hannington
Back row (l-r): Cllr Kelly Middleton, Cllr Paul Davis, Cllr Angela McClements, Cllr Paul Watkins, Cllr Shirley Reynolds, Cllr Ollie Vickers Front row (l-r): Cllr Carolyn Healy, Council Leader Cllr Lee Carter, Deputy Leader Cllr Richard Overton, Cllr Zona Hannington

The updated senior team includes one change, as existing Cabinet Member Raj Mehta steps back and Paul Davis joins.

Councillor Carter said: “The Cabinet holds responsibility for the delivery of our key priorities, ensuring we continue to protect, care and invest to create a better borough.

- Advertisement -

“On behalf of the Council and the borough I would like to extend my thanks and gratitude to Raj Mehta, who is stepping back from the Cabinet but remaining a Ward member for Horsehay and Lightmoor.

“I am pleased to welcome Paul Davis to the Cabinet. Paul is an elected Member for the Haygate and Park Ward, and has previously served as Speaker of the Council too.”

The new Cabinet, as confirmed at the Council’s Annual General Meeting is:

– Councillor Richard Overton remains Deputy Leader and continues to hold Cabinet responsibility for Highways, Housing and Enforcement.

– Councillor Angela McClements continues as Cabinet Member for Leisure, Tourism, Culture and the Arts.

– Councillor Zona Harrington remains the Cabinet Member for Finance, Governance and Customer Service.

– Councillor Carolyn Healy continues as Cabinet Member for Neighbourhoods, Planning and Sustainability and continues to lead the Council’s commitment to become carbon neutral by 2030.

– Councillor Paul Davis joins the Cabinet for the first time, as Cabinet Member for Inclusion, Engagement, Equalities and Civic Pride.

– Councillor Kelly Middleton remains Cabinet Member for Public Health and Healthier Communities with further responsibility as Cabinet lead on domestic abuse.

– Councillor Shirley Reynolds continues as Cabinet Member for Children, Young People Education, Employment and Skills.

– Councillor Paul Watling remains Cabinet Member for Adult Social Care and Health Systems.

– Councillor Ollie Vickers continues as Cabinet Member for the Economy.

The same meeting saw Councillor Arnold England reconfirmed as Speaker, and Councillor Hilda Rhodes reconfirmed as Deputy Speaker.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2025 Shropshire Live LLP