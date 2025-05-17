Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club welcomes new leadership

Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club is set for a dynamic new Rotary year as two of its newest members, Johnathan Callwood and Marcus Watkin, prepare to step into high office.

Rotarians Willie Strachan, Gareth Watkins, David Morris (current president) and Johnathan Callwood; front Marcus Watkin

Johnathan will assume the presidency, with Marcus serving as vice president, both having joined the club within the last three years. Their forthcoming terms will place a strong emphasis on boosting membership, enhancing fundraising efforts, and significantly increasing the club’s community profile through digital initiatives.

The incoming leaders are keen to revitalise the club’s outreach. Both Rotarians have expressed a shared ambition to expand the club’s social media footprint, with ideas including the production of a promotional video to showcase the club’s activities and impact.

- Advertisement -

Complementing this, they plan to re-establish a dedicated membership committee. This committee will be tasked with exploring innovative strategies to attract a broader demographic of men and women to Rotary, ensuring the club continues to grow and thrive.

Continuity in key administrative roles will be provided by re-appointed officers: Rotarian Gareth Watkins as secretary and Rotarian Willie Strachan as treasurer. Furthermore, Rotarians John Yeomans and Colin Sharp will resume their vital roles as chairs of the fundraising and community committees, respectively, ensuring ongoing support for the club’s core activities.

A highlight for the club in the upcoming year will be maximising the utility of their popular new Santa sleigh. Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club aims to foster closer collaborations with other local organisations to enhance the sleigh’s use and potential for hire.

Incoming president Johnathan Callwood recently provided an update on necessary improvements and modifications to the sleigh, which will be carried out before it next takes to the streets. These upgrades include improvements to lighting for both daytime and nighttime operation, further attention to the sound system, and the installation of a seat belt. A dedicated team of members will be formed to undertake the practical work required for these enhancements.

For more information on the activities of Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club, interested individuals can contact gdmw@hotmail.co.uk.