Oswestry kicks off “Love Your Local Market 2025” fortnight of festivities

Oswestry is set to burst with community spirit and vibrant commerce as it proudly participates in this year’s “Love Your Local Market” (LYLM) campaign.

Malcolm and Beverley, Oswestry market traders, are celebrating the town’s market. Photo: Oswestry Town Council

This nationwide celebration, spearheaded by The National Association of British Market Authorities (NABMA), runs through Saturday, May 31st, promising a fortnight of festivities showcasing the very best of local enterprise.

Hundreds of markets across the UK are uniting under the 2025 campaign message, ‘Made by Markets.’ This theme highlights the pivotal role local markets play in fostering new businesses, providing fresh produce, nurturing community spirit, preserving local culture, promoting sustainable choices, and creating inclusive spaces. It’s a powerful affirmation that the cherished fabric of our towns and cities is often woven right at the market’s heart.

Oswestry markets are embracing the occasion with an exciting programme of events designed to celebrate their dedicated traders and draw in shoppers.

As part of the celebrations on Saturday, May 24th, there will be live music on Bailey Head, offering shoppers a delightful soundtrack to their market experience. Friday, May 30th, promises an extra special treat with an Artisan and Garden Market featuring an abundance of local produce and plants. The day will culminate in a Late Night Indoor Market from 6-10 pm, complete with live music, food, and drinks, offering a unique evening shopping and social opportunity.

David Preston, Chief Executive of NABMA, underscored the campaign’s significance. “Love Your Local Market is more than a campaign — it’s a movement that brings together markets, customers and communities,” he stated. “This year’s theme, ‘Made by Markets’, captures the essential role markets play in building businesses, culture and belonging. It’s an invitation to shop local, support local, and celebrate everything that markets make possible.”

By participating in #LYLM2025, Oswestry stands alongside numerous other UK markets in championing local pride and promoting grassroots economic growth.

Arren Roberts, Oswestry Town Council Clerk, expressed the town’s enthusiasm. “Oswestry market has been at the heart of community life for centuries, and we are proud of this heritage,” he remarked. “We see Love Your Local Market fortnight as a great opportunity to celebrate our fantastic traders who help make our markets so special.”

Residents and visitors are encouraged to show their love for Oswestry markets during #LYLM2025 by simply popping along, exploring the diverse stalls, and supporting the local businesses that make Oswestry’s market scene so unique.