10.8 C
Shropshire
Friday, May 16, 2025
- Advertisement -

Telford regiment receives Freedom of the Borough

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

A local Army regiment has been awarded Freedom of the Borough, in recognition of their commitment and dedication to Telford and Wrekin.

D (Shropshire Yeomanry) Squadron has been awarded Freedom of the Borough. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council
D (Shropshire Yeomanry) Squadron has been awarded Freedom of the Borough. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

At a special meeting of Telford & Wrekin Council yesterday (Thursday 15 May) ahead of its Annual General Meeting, councillors voted unanimously to recognise D (Shropshire Yeomanry) Squadron, who are based at the Army Reserve Centre in Dawley, with this prestigious honour.

Freedom of the Borough, or Freedom of Entry as it is officially known when awarded to military units, is a ceremonial honour that recognises conspicuous and dedicated service to the borough. The Freedom of Entry grants D (Shropshire Yeomanry) Squadron the right, privilege and honour to march through the streets of Telford and Wrekin on ceremonial occasions with ‘swords drawn, bayonets fixed, drums beating, bands playing and colours flying’.

- Advertisement -

Having been proposed by Councillor Lee Carter, Leader of the Council, and upon the agreement of the Full Council, the honour was presented by Councillor Ian Preece, the Mayor of the Borough of Telford and Wrekin and Councillor Derek White, Telford & Wrekin Council’s Armed Forces Champion.

Nominating the regiment for this honour, the Leader of Telford & Wrekin Council, Councillor Lee Carter, said: “It is with great honour that I have the pleasure of proposing this evening’s motion to award the Freedom of the Borough to the Shropshire Yeomanry (D Squadron).

“The Freedom of the Borough is the highest award a council can bestow on any group or organisation and is given to “persons of distinction and persons who have, in the opinion of the council, rendered eminent services”.

“Well this is certainly true of the Yeomanry.

“The Yeomanry has strong ties to the local area, with connections to the area dating back 220 years, to 1795.

“A light cavalry reconnaissance regiment supported by more than 75 dedicated local men and women, they have only recently returned from their most recent deployment to Poland, where they supported the Queens Dragoon Guards.

Based out of the Army Reserve Centre in Dawley, the Yeomanry will become the second regiment to have received the honour following the The Rifles presentation back in 2010.

Councillor Carter added: “As a Council and as a Borough we place the Armed Forces in extremely high regard and it is absolutely right and proper that this proposal is agreed this evening.

“It is also tremendously fitting we do this as part of the activities we have undertaken to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day. 80 years ago the Regiment were in Italy as victory in Europe was secured.”

Receiving the Freedom of the Borough on behalf of D (Shropshire Yeomanry) Squadron, WO 2 Dean Moss said: It is an honour and a privilege to accept this award on behalf the squadron. I’m proud to receive this prestigious award. Thank you to Telford & Wrekin Council, we will honour our ongoing commitment to the Borough, our community and the Council.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2025 Shropshire Live LLP