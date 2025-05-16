Telford regiment receives Freedom of the Borough

A local Army regiment has been awarded Freedom of the Borough, in recognition of their commitment and dedication to Telford and Wrekin.

D (Shropshire Yeomanry) Squadron has been awarded Freedom of the Borough. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

At a special meeting of Telford & Wrekin Council yesterday (Thursday 15 May) ahead of its Annual General Meeting, councillors voted unanimously to recognise D (Shropshire Yeomanry) Squadron, who are based at the Army Reserve Centre in Dawley, with this prestigious honour.

Freedom of the Borough, or Freedom of Entry as it is officially known when awarded to military units, is a ceremonial honour that recognises conspicuous and dedicated service to the borough. The Freedom of Entry grants D (Shropshire Yeomanry) Squadron the right, privilege and honour to march through the streets of Telford and Wrekin on ceremonial occasions with ‘swords drawn, bayonets fixed, drums beating, bands playing and colours flying’.

- Advertisement -

Having been proposed by Councillor Lee Carter, Leader of the Council, and upon the agreement of the Full Council, the honour was presented by Councillor Ian Preece, the Mayor of the Borough of Telford and Wrekin and Councillor Derek White, Telford & Wrekin Council’s Armed Forces Champion.

Nominating the regiment for this honour, the Leader of Telford & Wrekin Council, Councillor Lee Carter, said: “It is with great honour that I have the pleasure of proposing this evening’s motion to award the Freedom of the Borough to the Shropshire Yeomanry (D Squadron).

“The Freedom of the Borough is the highest award a council can bestow on any group or organisation and is given to “persons of distinction and persons who have, in the opinion of the council, rendered eminent services”.

“Well this is certainly true of the Yeomanry.

“The Yeomanry has strong ties to the local area, with connections to the area dating back 220 years, to 1795.

“A light cavalry reconnaissance regiment supported by more than 75 dedicated local men and women, they have only recently returned from their most recent deployment to Poland, where they supported the Queens Dragoon Guards.

Based out of the Army Reserve Centre in Dawley, the Yeomanry will become the second regiment to have received the honour following the The Rifles presentation back in 2010.

Councillor Carter added: “As a Council and as a Borough we place the Armed Forces in extremely high regard and it is absolutely right and proper that this proposal is agreed this evening.

“It is also tremendously fitting we do this as part of the activities we have undertaken to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day. 80 years ago the Regiment were in Italy as victory in Europe was secured.”

Receiving the Freedom of the Borough on behalf of D (Shropshire Yeomanry) Squadron, WO 2 Dean Moss said: It is an honour and a privilege to accept this award on behalf the squadron. I’m proud to receive this prestigious award. Thank you to Telford & Wrekin Council, we will honour our ongoing commitment to the Borough, our community and the Council.