Telford man charged with multiple offences, including threats to kill

A 43-year-old Telford man has been charged in connection with a series of offences alleged to have occurred between February and May this year.

Arkadiusz Lubisz, of Newfield Drive in Trench, Telford, faces multiple charges, including two counts of aggravated bodily harm, threatening a person with an offensive weapon in a private place, non-fatal strangulation, criminal damage, and threats to kill.

Lubisz appeared before Telford Magistrates Court on Thursday, 15 May, where he was remanded into custody.

He is scheduled to make his next court appearance at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Thursday, June 12.