Shropshire MP hammers Government over ‘chaotic’ flood responses

Helen Morgan MP has hit out at the Government for a range of flood-related issues that are affecting North Shropshire.

Helen Morgan MP speaking in the Chamber

Helen used a Parliamentary debate on flooding and planning and developer responsibilities to highlight the chaotic and damaging surface water flooding that residents have been suffering with in recent years. She highlighted issues in Gobowen and surrounding areas like Pant Glas which in some cases have left constituents unable to afford home insurance.

Helen further pressed the Minister for Water and Flooding, Emma Hardy MP, on the effect this is having on farmers – pushing her to use the Sustainable Farming Incentive to help farms store water upstream to prevent flooding downstream.

Helen also criticised the Government’s Frequently Flooded Scheme, as well as their new Planning and Infrastructure Bill, and called for water companies to be added as statutory consultees in planning.

Liberal Democrats included the implementation of schedule 3 into the Flood and Water Management Act 2010 in their manifesto, which would ensure houses aren’t being built in inappropriate places, and that sustainable drainage systems (SuDS) have statutory guidance and are properly maintained.

Helen has consistently campaigned for better flood defences and funding in Shropshire and is the Chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Flooding and Flooded Communities– lobbying the Government for improved flooding policy.

Helen Morgan, Liberal Democrat MP for North Shropshire, said:

“Flooding is a huge issue for residents here in North Shropshire.

“This comes after years of Conservative neglect for our rural communities and farmers.

“People need to feel confident that their homes will not be severely damaged by flood water and that they will not be bankrupted by unaffordable insurance.

“Labour had the chance to deal with the increased likelihood of flooding, but the flood funding schemes are just as inaccessible as before and the Planning and Infrastructure Bill has totally missed the mark.

“The Government must step up to protect our rural communities from this flooding chaos.”