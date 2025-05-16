Four arrested, as large quantity of Class A drugs seized in Telford

Four men were arrested and a significant amount of Class A drugs, cash, and mobile phones were seized during police operations in Telford on Wednesday.

Officers conducted raids at properties in the Hadley and Leegomery areas, acting on intelligence and community concerns regarding drug supply.

The arrested men, aged 26, 36, 37, and 43, were taken into custody on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs. They all remain in police custody as investigations continue.

Detective Constable Thompson, from Telford’s Proactive CID, commented on the operation: “Acting on intelligence work and community concerns, we have arrested four men in the Hadley and Leegomery areas of Telford, suspected to be linked to drug supply.”

DC Thompson added, “A search of the properties was carried out, where mobile phones and cash were seized, as well as large quantity of Class A drugs. Four people were arrested and all remain in police custody as we carry out further investigations.”

West Mercia Police urged the public to continue reporting any signs of criminal activity, emphasising that even seemingly small pieces of information can be significant. Reports can be made online via the “Tell Us About” section of the West Mercia Police website.

For those who wish to report information about drugs and drug supply anonymously, they can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or through their online platform.

This operation is part of Operation Target, West Mercia Police’s ongoing effort to combat serious and organised crime within the region.