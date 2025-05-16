10.8 C
Shropshire
Friday, May 16, 2025
Bungalow engulfed by fire in Shakeford

Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Firefighters battled a significant house fire in Shakeford, near Market Drayton, last night, Thursday, May 15, 2025, leaving one person in the care of ambulance crews.

Firefighters at the scene of the fire involving a bungalow in Shakeford. Photo: SFRS
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service Fire Control received a call reporting a house fire at 6.35 PM.

Four fire appliances from Hodnet, Market Drayton, Newport, and Prees were quickly mobilised to the scene. Operations and Safety officers were also in attendance to oversee the incident.

Upon arrival, crews found one bungalow well alight. Firefighters, equipped with breathing apparatus, worked swiftly to extinguish the blaze using two hosereel jets, one covering jet, and a main jet.

Emergency services including the Land Ambulance Service, the Police, and a utility company were also present at the scene, providing support and ensuring public safety.

After extinguishing the main fire, crews continued to dampen down and cut away affected areas to prevent any re-ignition and ensure the property was safe.

One casualty was placed in the care of ambulance crews, though their condition has not yet been released.

