Woman dies in fatal crash on A495 between Whitchurch and Ellesmere

A woman has tragically died following a single-vehicle collision on the A495 between Whitchurch and Ellesmere on Tuesday.

Police confirmed the fatality after the crash, which involved a Toyota Rav4, led to the closure of the road for several hours.

Emergency services from both Shropshire and North Wales were dispatched to the scene after receiving a report of the collision at 4.26 pm on Tuesday, May 13th. Police and fire crews from Whitchurch and Ellesmere, alongside the ambulance service and air ambulance, attended the incident.

North Wales Police confirmed on Wednesday that the female passenger of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene, despite the best efforts of all involved. The male driver sustained minor injuries and was taken to Wrexham Maelor Hospital.

Detective Inspector Tim Evans of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit at North Wales Police issued a statement appealing for witnesses. “Our thoughts remain with the woman’s family at this incredibly difficult time,” he said. “The investigation to establish the cause of the collision is underway and we are urging anybody who may have been travelling in the vicinity and who may have dash cam footage to contact us as soon as possible.”

A spokesperson for Whitchurch Fire Station confirmed their attendance, stating it was their third call of the day. They said, “Third call was on the A495 Whitchurch to Ellesmere road where we attended a RTC with colleagues from Ellesmere Fire Station, Police, Ambulance and Air Ambulance.” They added that both fire crews provided assistance to ambulance crews on scene.

The spokesperson also noted the road closure, saying, “As you may have seen via other pages the road will be closed whilst collision investigators are on scene.”

An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision is ongoing, with police actively appealing for witnesses to come forward to assist in establishing the cause.