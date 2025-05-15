VE Day Veteran Colin Cole Honoured by Lord Lieutenant at RAF Shawbury

A poignant ceremony took place at RAF Shawbury on Tuesday, 13 May, as the Lord Lieutenant of Shropshire, Anna Turner, presented commemorative VE Day coins to veteran Colin Cole, honouring his remarkable service and contributions during the Second World War.

Lord Lieutenant of Shropshire, Anna Turner, presented commemorative VE Day coins to veteran Colin Cole

The event was attended by a distinguished gathering including Station Commander Wing Commander Paddy Durnin, Group Captain Mike Jordan Commandant No.1 Flying Training School, representatives from organisations who are signatories of the Armed Forces Covenant, and other invited guests.

Born on June 12, 1919, Colin Cole began his military journey in the Royal Air Force in 1939, prior to the outbreak of war and the introduction of conscription. Initially serving as a wireless operator in Lysander aircraft, Colin later joined the RAF Air Sea Rescue Service, spending over four years aboard High Speed Launch 126 with a crew of 10 to 12.

- Advertisement -

His wartime service encompassed historic moments such as the Dunkirk Evacuation, the D-Day Invasion, and Victory in Europe Day. Colin’s critical mission involved rescuing downed aircrew, both allied and enemy, and undertaking the solemn duty of retrieving bodies from the sea. His dedication continued beyond the official end of hostilities, supporting the significant movement of personnel and resources across Europe.

Following his military career, Colin transitioned to a life of education, becoming a teacher who specialised in supporting less able youngsters – an approach that was pioneering at the time. His compassionate and forward-thinking efforts left a lasting positive impact on countless students.

Sean McCarthy, Armed Forces Covenant Lead, paid tribute to Colin, stating, “It was an honour to be in the presence of a VE Day veteran and to listen to some of Colin’s stories. It puts things into perspective when you hear what people went through 80 years ago. We owe this generation so much for the sacrifices they made.”

Colin, who resides in Oswestry and is over 100 years old, remains an inspiration. His life story is marked by resilience, compassion, and vitality, including extensive travels, a long and happy marriage to Joan, a love for dogs, and remarkably, only learning to swim after his wartime service aboard a high-speed launch had concluded.