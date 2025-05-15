10.6 C
Shropshire
Friday, May 16, 2025
Two injured in three-vehicle collision near Shrewsbury

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

A collision involving three vehicles on the A528 Shrewsbury Road between Harmer Hill and Preston Gubbals has resulted in injuries to two people and the closure of the road.

Emergency services were called to the scene shortly after 11.30 am today.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) crews from Shrewsbury, Wem, and Wellington stations attended the incident.

The collision involved one van and two cars. Firefighters assisted in the release of two casualties from the vehicles. Both injured individuals were left in the care of the West Midlands Ambulance Service.

Alongside SFRS, the Land Ambulance Service and the Police were also in attendance.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area while recovery work is underway.

