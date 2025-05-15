Transforming care homes in Telford and Wrekin through digital innovation

An innovative programme has seen great success across the Borough by revolutionising the way care is delivered in homes.

Rue and Mike at Maples Care Home in Telford. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

The Digital Transformation Programme, launched in April 2022, has been a beacon of change for care providers in Telford and Wrekin whereby care homes have transitioned from traditional paper-based systems to cutting-edge digital solutions.

With a clear vision to enhance care delivery, the programme aimed to uplift 80% of care providers, including care homes, domiciliary care, supported living, and extra care facilities, into the digital age.

- Advertisement -

Telford & Wrekin Council have been at the forefront of this change, awarded significant funding to support care providers in the area to cover initial setup and first-year licensing costs. This funding has already supported 22 care homes and 8 domiciliary care agencies in Telford and Wrekin, with a remarkable investment of £124,270.00.

The transformative impact is already evident. Care providers have noted a reduction in administrative time by an average of 2-4 hours per week and a significant decrease in paper and printing expenses, amounting to approximately £1000 annually. More importantly, there has been a 17% reduction in hospital admissions due to health deterioration, a testament to the efficacy of digital solutions in enhancing the quality of care.

The digital systems not only streamline operations but also empower individuals to actively participate in their care planning. By monitoring health, wellbeing, and personal needs, these solutions ensure that person-centred care remains paramount. The fund has also enabled the implementation of sensory-based falls technology in three care homes. This innovative technology has proven instrumental in reducing falls and hospital admissions by providing insights into behavioural changes, allowing for proactive care adjustments.

Samantha Crawley, Chief Executive Officer of Bracebridge Care Group, shared her experience: “Digital health and social care is transforming the way care homes operate, significantly enhancing the lives of both the people who live and work in the homes. By implementing digital systems, care providers gain real-time insights into clinical risk and governance, ensuring that the people we support receive the highest quality of care.

“With connections now established to GP Connect, this is a game changer for care delivery in the community—accessing real-time data from GP surgeries enables safer transfer of care pathways.

“As the sector continues to evolve, embracing digital transformation is key to delivering safer, more efficient, and truly person-focused care.”

Councillor Kelly Middleton, Cabinet Member for Public Health and Healthier Communities said: “This initiative is a shining example of how embracing digital solutions can transform care delivery and community wellbeing.

“By reducing administrative burdens and empowering care providers, we are not only enhancing the operational efficiency of our care homes but also improving the quality of life for residents.

“The commitment to fostering a digitally enabled care environment demonstrates our dedication to innovative healthcare solutions that put people first. Together, we are building a community that values progress, prioritises safety, and champions person-centred care.”