Telford & Wrekin Council tackles 6 million sq metres of grass in annual cutting programme

Telford & Wrekin Council has commenced its extensive annual grass-cutting operation, a significant undertaking that covers over 6 million square metres of grass across the borough – an area equivalent to approximately 1,000 football pitches.

Alongside manicured areas, the council is also managing almost a million square metres as dedicated wildflower meadows. This balanced approach aims to promote biodiversity while maintaining essential green spaces.

Councillor Carolyn Healy, Cabinet Member for Neighbourhoods, Planning & Sustainability, highlighted the complexity of the task. “Grass cutting on a mass scale such as this is no easy task,” she said. “From wildflower meadows to football pitches, roadside verges, green spaces and cemeteries, there is no one single approach that fits all and it’s a careful plan that considers the environment, safety and suitability.”

The grass cutting season typically runs from March to October, depending on weather conditions. Crews adapt their approach based on the specific area, with some locations cut as frequently as 30 times a season, while others are cut just once a year to encourage wildlife. This operation is a key part of the council’s commitment to fostering pride in its communities.

Currently in its third cutting cycle, the vast operation is reported to be on schedule, with grassed areas being either neatly trimmed or left to grow in designated zones to support local wildlife.

Councillor Healy acknowledged the potential impact of unpredictable weather on the schedule. “This isn’t just a simple maintenance job, it’s one of the biggest tasks of the year, and our teams are on top of it now, but we know the summer months may bring rain,” she commented. “This will affect the schedule, and we’ll adjust it over and over to make it work.”

The council says it is committed to meeting residents’ expectations for well-maintained neighbourhoods and presenting the borough in the best possible light for visitors. “Residents care about clean and well-maintained neighbourhoods and we are proud to deliver on those expectations,” Councillor Healy added. “With thousands of visitors too, we’re committed to presenting our borough at its best from closely mown sports pitches to thriving ecosystems.”

The operation benefits from modern technology, with routes planned every 15 days and the latest state-of-the-art machinery providing real-time data and diagnostics. Specialist 1.5-tonne machines are used to ensure cut areas are tidy and maintained at an appropriate length.

Telford & Wrekin Council emphasised that these investments in maintaining green spaces are being delivered while the council continues to charge the lowest rate of Council Tax in the Midlands and maintain popular front-line services such as free garden waste collections.