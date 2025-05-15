Shropshire Council: Leader-elect Heather Kidd announces first Cabinet, vowing ‘immediate action’

Shropshire Council’s Leader-elect, Councillor Heather Kidd, has unveiled the full lineup and roles for her first Cabinet, signalling a new era for the local authority following the Liberal Democrats’ victory in the recent local elections.

Heather Kidd, Leader-elect of Shropshire Council

Councillor Kidd, whose group secured a majority on the council earlier this month, will lead a ten-strong executive team. The new administration has wasted no time in outlining its intentions, pledging to deliver immediate action on its key priorities from day one.

The newly announced Cabinet structure and members are as follows, subject to formal confirmation:

- Advertisement -

Leader: Cllr Heather Kidd

Deputy Leader & Communities: Cllr Alex Wagner

Finance: Cllr Roger Evans

Social Care: Cllr Ruth Houghton

Children & Education: Cllr Andy Hall

Planning: Cllr David Walker

Highways & Environment: Cllr David Vasmer

Housing & Leisure: Cllr James Owen

Transport & Economic Growth: Cllr Rob Wilson

Health & Public Protection: Cllr Bernie Bentick

These appointments are set to be ratified at the first meeting of the new council term on May 22nd, 2025.

The May 22nd meeting is also expected to see a significant shift in council governance with the proposed appointment of cross-party chairs for scrutiny committees. This move would mark a first for a majority administration at Shropshire Council, aiming to enhance transparency and open up council decision-making processes.

Speaking about the new team, Council Leader-elect Heather Kidd said: “We’ve brought together a strong team that are raring to go, serving communities across Shropshire as the new Cabinet.”

Councillor Kidd highlighted the diverse strengths within the team: “There’s a really good breadth of experience, a number of strong public and private sector backgrounds, and councillors from all corners of the county. I believe this a very powerful mix of talent who will be laser-focused on delivering the change that Shropshire has voted for.”

She outlined the immediate priorities for the new administration: “This will mean reducing spend on consultants, repairing even more potholes, improving customer service across the council and resetting our relationship with town and parish councils to deliver better partnership working.”

Acknowledging the challenges ahead, Councillor Kidd added: “Everyone knows that this will be difficult – and we still face very a tough financial situation – but the new administration is working to hit the ground running. We really feel that with fresh thinking and a new and different approach, we can change Shropshire Council for the better.”

The announcement sets the stage for the new administration to begin implementing its agenda, with the formal confirmation of roles and the first policy decisions expected to follow the crucial council meeting next week.