Loopfest celebrates record-breaking event

Loopfest, the multi-venue music festival based in Shrewsbury, is celebrating a monumental 2025 event, reporting record-breaking attendance figures. Following this resounding success, organisers have confirmed the festival’s return in 2026, with early bird tickets already on sale.

Over 15,000 attendees enjoyed Loopfest over the bank holiday weekend

The 2025 iteration of Loopfest, held from May 2nd to 4th, saw over 15,000 attendees flock to more than 40 venues across Shrewsbury. This influx of music lovers set new town centre footfall records, solidifying the festival’s growing prominence.

Jamie Smith, the festival organiser, expressed his delight at the event’s expansion and impact. “2025 was a big step up. Loopfest is now one of the largest multi-venue festivals in the UK,” he stated. “We’re bringing more acts to Shropshire than ever before – expect major headliners performing alongside our own incredible homegrown talent.”

Smith highlighted the vibrant atmosphere that permeated the town during the festival weekend. “The event was a resounding success – the town was alive with music and smiling faces,” he said. He also acknowledged the rapid growth of the festival in a challenging climate for many similar events. “It’s a testament to the hard work of our team that, in just three years, we’ve grown so rapidly – especially at a time when many festivals are having to close their doors.”

Looking ahead to 2026, Loopfest is scheduled to take place on Saturday, May 2nd and Sunday, May 3rd, with fringe events planned for Friday, May 1st.

Further details regarding the 2026 line-up, community programme highlights, and accessibility plans are expected to be released in the coming months.