French cat found in Shropshire after 1,200-mile adventure

In a tale that highlights the incredible, and sometimes unexpected, journeys our feline friends undertake, a cat has been safely returned to his owners in France after an extraordinary 1,200-mile adventure that saw him travel through three countries and seven English counties, ultimately ending up in Telford.

Pierre at Southwater Vets in Telford

The adventurous feline, whose real name is Ushuaia but was affectionately nicknamed “Pierre” by the veterinary team who found him, spent 12 months missing from his home near Calais before being discovered in the back of a haulage lorry in the UK. His epic journey took him from Calais into Italy, where he is believed to have stowed away in the lorry, before the vehicle travelled back through France and across the Channel to British shores, eventually reaching Shropshire.

“It was quite a surprise to have Pierre brought into reception, with no idea where he’d come from or how he’d snuck his way into the HGV,” said Rachel Harvey, Practice Manager at Southwater Veterinary Group in Telford, where the weary traveller was taken.

Fortunately, Ushuaia was microchipped, a crucial factor in tracing his origins. “Fortunately, he was microchipped and we learned he was registered to a French database,” Rachel explained. “After some digging, Pierre’s owner was traced and we managed to speak with her using Google Translate. It turns out he’d been missing for over 12 months from his home near Calais!”

The cat’s rightful owner, Nicole Souillard, was understandably thrilled to hear her long-lost pet was alive and well, making immediate plans to travel to the UK for a joyous reunion.

Ushuaia’s return journey home wasn’t immediate. After his discovery, he spent just under two weeks in isolation at Southwater Vets, where he received treatment for an abscess under his chin and an ulcer. Rachel noted, “He didn’t seem to mind his new surroundings and he settled nicely into his routine of wound cleaning, medication – and of course cuddles.” Following his time at the veterinary practice, he spent a further two weeks in quarantine in Dover before Nicole was able to collect him and finally take him back to Calais.

“This is the happiest ending we could have hoped for, for such an extraordinary story,” Rachel commented on the safe return. “Pierre is safely back home in France with his family, none the worse for his travels and certainly with a tale to tell his friends!”

The remarkable story serves as a powerful reminder of the importance of microchipping pets. “This is fantastic proof of the importance of microchipping your pets and updating those details if your address changes,” Rachel emphasized. “If Pierre, or should I say Ushuaia, hadn’t been microchipped, the outcome likely would not have been the same.”

While the team at Southwater Vets were delighted by the happy reunion, there was a touch of sadness at bidding farewell to their temporary, well-travelled guest. Rachel added, “There was a hint of sadness among the team when he began his return route as we’d grown to love his company.”

Ushuaia’s incredible journey is a testament to the resilience and wandering spirit of cats, and a heartwarming conclusion made possible by modern technology and the dedication of those who found and cared for him.