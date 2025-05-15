Former PC barred from policing after gross misconduct finding

A former Police Constable based in Market Drayton has been permanently barred from working in policing after an accelerated misconduct hearing concluded he would have been dismissed for gross misconduct.

Nicholas Peacock, 40, who had already resigned from West Mercia Police, was found to have failed to declare a business interest and undertaken paid employment while he was suspended from duty.

The hearing, which took place on Tuesday 13 May, heard that Mr Peacock also failed to comply with the force’s policy regarding the declaration and approval of business interests.

Peacock had been suspended following allegations of misconduct in public office. During this suspension period, he took on paid employment, which the hearing determined he knew, or ought to have known, was not authorised by the Chief Constable and contravened West Mercia Police’s policy requiring approval for business interests.

As a result of the findings, Nicholas Peacock will now be added to the College of Policing Barred List, preventing him from future employment in policing.

Deputy Chief Constable Rachel Jones commented on the outcome, stating: “Despite resigning from the force we continued to pursue disciplinary proceedings against Nicholas Peacock to ensure he cannot work in policing again. His actions were dishonest and demonstrated clear lack of integrity and will not be tolerated with our force.”