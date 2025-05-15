15.8 C
Shropshire
Thursday, May 15, 2025
Firefighters tackle factory fire on Halesfield 5 in Telford

Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Thirty firefighters were called to tackle a factory fire at Halesfield 5 in Telford on Wednesday evening (May 14th).

A fire appliance at the scene of the fire on Halesfield 5 in Telford. Photo: SFRS
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service crews were quickly on the scene after receiving a call at 6.59 pm reporting the blaze.

Seven fire appliances, including the Aerial Ladder Platform and the Incident Command Unit, were mobilised from fire stations in Shrewsbury, Telford Central, Tweedale, and Wellington. Operations, Safety, and Principal officers were also in attendance to manage the incident.

Firefighters equipped with Breathing Apparatus used hosereel jets and main jets to extinguish the fire, which was located within a single factory unit.

A spokesperson for Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service praised the rapid response and effective action of the crews. “Due to assertive and safe firefighting crews quickly tackled the blaze preventing any spread to neighbouring buildings,” the spokesperson stated. “30 Firefighters were at the scene.”

The swift actions of the firefighting teams were crucial in containing the fire and preventing further damage to adjacent properties in the industrial estate.

