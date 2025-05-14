West Mercia Police graded ‘adequate’ in latest inspection

West Mercia Police has received an overall assessment of ‘adequate’ following a 2024 PEEL (Police Effectiveness, Efficiency and Legitimacy) inspection by His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services (HMICFRS).

The report, published today, identifies areas where the force is performing well and making progress on existing challenges, alongside highlighting aspects requiring further improvement.

The inspection graded West Mercia Police as ‘good’ in one area, ‘adequate’ in four areas, and ‘requiring improvement’ in four areas.

Chief Constable Richard Cooper acknowledged the findings, stating the force is using the report to guide its next steps and drive continuous improvement. “We recognise the importance of independent assessments like PEEL and are using this report as one tool to guide our next steps and drive continued improvement for the communities we serve, and for our officers, staff and volunteers,” he said. “We acknowledge the findings and are already acting on them. The results are not where we want to be, and I am clear that they must and will improve.”

The report highlighted several areas of good practice and meaningful progress within the force. West Mercia Police received a ‘good’ rating for its crime recording. The inspectorate also recognised the effectiveness of neighbourhood policing teams, noting they are well-resourced and actively engaging with communities to resolve local issues. Improvements in investigative standards were noted, and the force’s use of hot spot patrols was found to have reduced serious crime by 18%.

The force’s dedicated online child sexual exploitation team (OCSET) was specifically praised for its effective use of civil orders and strong partnership working to protect children. The processes in place for external scrutiny of stop and search powers were also highlighted positively.

Significant improvement in call handling was noted, particularly in identifying vulnerable callers. While the report indicated 999 response times needed attention, the force stated that focused efforts have already resulted in 92% of emergency calls being answered within 10 seconds from January to April, exceeding the national target.

However, the report also outlined areas where West Mercia Police needs to improve. These include how the force identifies vulnerable victims and challenges related to its IT systems, which require significant modernisation.

Chief Constable Cooper reiterated the force’s commitment to addressing these areas. “The counties we serve — Herefordshire, Shropshire, and Worcestershire — remain safe places to live,” he added. “I’m pleased the report reflects some of the good work already underway, there is much to be proud of. But this report does not reflect the consistently superb service that I and all my colleagues want to provide. We know where there are further improvements to be made beyond those we’ve already achieved and, together with the PCC, we are determined to make those changes.”

Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion echoed the Chief Constable’s sentiments, emphasising the importance of using the findings to drive further change. “I know the public have high expectations, so it’s important we use the findings as a platform to drive further change,” said PCC Campion. “Together, with the new Chief Constable, action is already taking place to address concerns and it’s my expectation that this progress continues at pace.”

PCC Campion added that he would continue to work with and support the Chief Constable to deliver his Safer Communities Plan, directing the necessary resources to provide the best possible service to the communities of West Mercia.

For more information about the PEEL process, and to read the full report, visit: His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services.