Telford’s & Wrekin Council’s war on potholes paying off

Multi-million-pound investment into transport and infrastructure is delivering results for Telford & Wrekin Council with reported potholes down and satisfaction high across the borough.

Nationally the council has been named as one of the top eight for reducing potholes over the last four years by motoring experts Blackcircles.

At the same time, the council has also performed among highest in region for several years in the National Highways and Transport (NHT) survey.

Councillor Richard Overton (Lab), Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Highways, Housing & Enforcement said: “From potholes to roundabouts, we always have delivered in priorities for the people who live here.

“While many people may not believe us, we’re proud to be bucking the trend locally with potholes officially down by 15 per cent. This progress reflects our continued commitment to maintaining safe, high-quality roads across the borough.

“While we are proud of these figures, we recognise that infrastructure will always need repair and investment for the future and government funding is helping us deliver improvements for smoother and safer journeys for everyone.

“Our population growth continues to be at a greater rate than England so there will always more to be done, and we strive to maintain consistently high standards.”

The Council recently welcomed a second government boost, bringing total investment into the borough to nearly £18million ensuring more major re-surfacing programmes on roads and footpaths, junction improvements as well as improving road safety on the journey to school resulting in smoother and safer journeys for everyone.

The next major re-surfacing scheme to benefit from investment will be the A41, starting during the May half term break and again during the main summer holidays to minimise disruption.

Residents are encouraged to report potholes using the MyTelford app or online at telford.gov.uk/potholes. The Council’s highways team conducts inspections year-round to ensure roads remain safe and well-maintained.

This initiative is part of a wider investment strategy aimed at creating jobs, supporting education and skills, improving transport and high streets, enhancing green spaces, and caring for vulnerable residents.