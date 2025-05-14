Telford man sentenced for assaulting police officer

A Telford man has been jailed for 42 weeks after he pleaded guilty to five offences, including assaulting a police officer.

Liam Thomas, of no fixed abode, was sentenced at Telford Magistrates Court on Thursday (May 8th) for assaulting an emergency worker, criminal damage, public order and common assault.

Magistrates were told that the 43-year-old carried out the offences over an eight-month period in Dawley. On April 3, 2024 Thomas spat in a police officer’s face twice whilst being arrested.

Then on August 17, 2024 officers were called to Dawley High Street following reports a man was shouting racial slurs.

Thomas, who was intoxicated, has then gone on to throw a punch at a member of the public, which fortunately did not make contact. Officers arrested Thomas for both incidents at the scene.

The final incident he was sentenced for happened on November 25, 2024 where he damaged a police car in Dawley.

Sergeant Alex Webb, from Dawley’s Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: “We welcome the sentence that has been handed to Thomas for a number of offences that he has committed within Dawley.

“Thomas’ behaviour has had a detrimental effect on the local community with many fearful of entering Dawley or the High Street due to the likelihood of him being there and causing issues.

“Officers have also been subjected to assaults and abuse from Thomas, which is not tolerated by West Mercia Police, and I am glad our officers have got justice for his actions.

“We hope the sentence given to Thomas by Magistrates sends a strong message that we take reports of antisocial behaviour seriously, and will do what we can to put individuals tormenting local communities before the courts.”