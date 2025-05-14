Telford Hummingbird Café receives £500 boost for Memory Garden Project

The Telford Hummingbird Café, known for its valuable contribution to the local community, has received a £500 donation from the McCarthy Stone Foundation to support the creation of a new memory garden.

Sharon Dean, Catering Manager, Wayne Jenson, CEO Meeting Point Trust, Declan Fishwick, Busines Development Manager, Tracy Timmis, Catering Assistant

The project aims to transform a currently neglected green space outside the café into a tranquil and meaningful area for local residents. The garden is intended to brighten the area and serve as a special place for reflection and remembrance, incorporating memorials dedicated to much-loved individuals from Telford.

The £500 donation will go towards essential costs for the garden, including planting, labour, and key features such as a pergola or bench seating, helping to ensure the space becomes a peaceful and welcoming environment.

This contribution is part of McCarthy Stone’s wider ‘Happier, Healthier Project’, which provides financial assistance to community groups. The McCarthy Stone Foundation is an independent, registered charity linked to the leading retirement community developer, McCarthy Stone. The Foundation supports grassroots, volunteer-led causes, particularly those promoting the health and wellbeing of older people.

Wayne Jenson, CEO at Telford Hummingbird Cafe, expressed his passion for the initiative. “Our memory garden project is something we are really passionate about – it will give purpose to an underutilised green space and create a special place for our community to come together, remember, and reflect,” he commented.

Mr Jenson added, “As a cafe, we deeply care about the well-being of our local community, and we believe this garden will offer a peaceful and meaningful space for everyone. Contributions like this make a real difference in helping us bring this vision to life.” He also extended gratitude, stating, “We are incredibly grateful to the McCarthy Stone Foundation for this generous donation.”

The support from the McCarthy Stone Foundation comes as McCarthy Stone is developing a new Retirement Living community, Webb Grange, on Duce Drive in Telford.

Declan Fishwick, Business Development Manager at McCarthy Stone, highlighted the importance of community engagement. “Supporting and engaging with the communities close to our developments is a key focus at McCarthy Stone and we are delighted, in partnership with the McCarthy Stone Foundation, to lend a helping hand to the Telford Hummingbird Cafe,” he said.

Mr Fishwick added, “It was great to get a better understanding of all the fantastic work the café is doing and I’m pleased we’re able to support initiatives that align with our business goals.”

The Webb Grange development will offer energy-efficient retirement apartments for the over 60s, featuring communal spaces and a focus on independent living, with properties available exclusively through McCarthy Stone’s Shared Ownership scheme.

The donation marks a significant step forward for the Hummingbird Café’s memory garden project, enabling them to create a valuable space for community connection and remembrance in Telford.