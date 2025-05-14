Stuart Anderson MP champions rural healthcare on return to parliament after surgery

Stuart Anderson MP used the first question on his return to the House of Commons to champion investment in rural healthcare. It took Stuart just fifteen minutes to ask his first question in the Chamber, after an extended absence due to two rounds of reconstructive surgery.

Stuart Anderson MP within the House of Commons Chamber

The surgery, which took place earlier in the year, was needed to rectify complications from a historic gunshot wound that Stuart had sustained during his service in the Army some thirty years ago. A mix of bone fragment and shrapnel lodged in his foot had made it increasingly difficult for him to walk.

Fully recovered, Stuart used his first question on 6th May 2025 to call on the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, Wes Streeting MP, to lay out plans to support community hospitals in South Shropshire.

In Parliament, Stuart said:

“Community hospitals can reduce pressure on major hospitals, especially in rural communities such as mine. Will the Secretary of State lay out his plans to support community hospitals in South Shropshire?”

Stuart has previously visited both Bishop’s Castle and Ludlow Community Hospitals. In his response, the Health Secretary said “community hospitals have a vital role to play.” However, he failed to set out any detail of plans to support them.

Stuart’s question also follows a meeting with the Ludlow Community Hospital League of Friends earlier in the year. This was to discuss calls for “an enhancement of services at the hospital and also to champion a new hospital build on the existing EcoPark originally set aside for that purpose.”

Stuart has said that Ludlow Community Hospital is an important part of our health system in South Shropshire. Yet, he has raised concerns that the building has continued to show signs of significant deterioration – with questions having been raised about its sustainability in the longer term.

Meanwhile, Stuart has welcomed a planned upgrade for Bridgnorth Medical Practice but added that GP practices must now be compensated for the hikes in National Insurance Contributions (NICs) that took effect in April, which the Royal College of GPs has said will lead to redundancies or even closures.

The funding, which was also announced on 6th May, is from the Primary Care Utilisation and Modernisation Fund. It provides £102 million to deliver more patient appointments by boosting on-site capacity.

There are 14 main GP practices and 5 branches in South Shropshire, with Bridgnorth Medical Practice serving 19,296 patients. Yet, some GPs estimate that at least half of the funding will be absorbed by increased statutory employment costs.

Despite a repeated attempt from Stuart, Ministers have continued to consistently reject calls GP practices to be exempted from the tax hikes. The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) has stated that the increase raises the cost of employing someone by £800 per employee.

Stuart’s campaign comes as many GP practices have already reported challenges in both maintaining services and the staff required. Stuart has said that he is committed to securing long-term support needed to enhance public services across the constituency.

Stuart Anderson MP said:

“I was delighted to return to Parliament on 6th May 2025, after two successful rounds of reconstructive surgery to rectify complications from a historic gunshot wound that I sustained during my service in the Army some thirty years ago. I know what it is like to rely on local healthcare services. So, I used my first question back in Parliament to champion facilities like our community hospitals in Ludlow and Bishop’s Castle.

“I welcome upgrades for GP surgeries like Bridgnorth Medical Practice, which also play an essential role in rural communities. Yet, I am worried that the Government’s refusal to exempt GPs from their Jobs Tax is putting our frontline health services under increasing pressure. It means that the investment will quickly be absorbed by increased staffing costs and leads to higher overheads for local GP surgeries.”