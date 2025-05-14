Shrewsbury’s New Mayor takes office with focus on town safety and community engagement

Shrewsbury has welcomed a new civic leader as Councillor Alex Wagner was officially sworn in as the Mayor of Shrewsbury at the Town Council’s annual meeting on Monday evening.

Alex Wagner, Mayor of Shrewsbury

The mayor-making ceremony, held at The Walker Theatre, marked the official handover from outgoing Mayor Councillor David Vasmer, with Councillor Bernie Bentick also appointed as Deputy Mayor for the coming year.

In his first address as Mayor, Councillor Wagner outlined a clear vision for his year in office championing Town Centre safety and supporting two key local charities: West Mercia Search and Rescue and Shrewsbury Street Pastors.

“These charities do vital work to keep our town safe, especially at night. Whether it’s helping someone in distress by the river or looking out for people on a night out, they’re on the frontlines of care and compassion,” said Councillor Wagner. “I want to use my year as Mayor to shine a spotlight on their efforts and help raise much-needed funds to support their work.”

The new Mayor is planning a series of community fundraising events over the coming months, with more details to be announced soon.

But beyond fundraising, Councillor Wagner is determined to be a hands-on, highly visible Mayor, actively celebrating what makes Shrewsbury special and supporting the town’s vibrant calendar of events.

“Shrewsbury is a brilliant place to live and work — full of energy, creativity, and kindness. As your civic representative, I want to be out and about as much as possible, attending events big and small, meeting people, and promoting all that makes our town great,” he said.

He will soon be personally delivering letters to local businesses to share his plans for the year and encourage collaboration. Residents and organisations interested in inviting the Mayor to an event are encouraged to use the Mayoral Attendance Enquiry Form on the www.shrewsburytowncouncil.gov.uk/mayoral-attendance-enquiry/

Councillor Wagner also took time to thank his predecessor for a successful year in office.

“David Vasmer served as Mayor with real commitment during a challenging year for his family. His fundraising for Shropshire Mental Health Support and Omega raised over £3,300 through events like a magical performance of A Midsummer Night’s Dream by Shropshire Youth Theatre in the Dingle and a popular curry night in March. I’d like to thank him for his service and dedication.”

Councillor Wagner with attend a Commemoration of Mayoralty service at St Chad’s Church on Sunday, May 18, with a ceremonial parade from the Town Council’s offices on St John’s Hill. The public are warmly invited to attend — seating is from 9:50am for a 10:00am start.