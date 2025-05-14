Royal Shrewsbury Hospital construction work reaches topping out milestone

Work on the new four-storey healthcare facility at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital (RSH) has reached a significant phase, with a topping out ceremony held to mark the structural completion of the first area of the building.

A topping out ceremony has taken place as the first area reaches structural completion

The traditional construction milestone takes place when a building reaches its full height or the final structural element is put into place. Due to the scale of the project, the facility is being constructed in four separate areas, with this ceremony celebrating the first section reaching its highest point.

The entire structure is on track to be completed by the end of 2026, with the building expected to become weathertight shortly thereafter. The vast 27,000 square meter expansion is anticipated to be fully completed and operational by 2028.

- Advertisement -

To mark the occasion, volunteers Rob and Debbie Lewis, who recently celebrated their 500th hour of voluntary service for The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH), were invited to participate. They joined key figures including Jo Williams, SaTH Chief Executive; Matthew Neal, Director of the Hospitals Transformation Programme (HTP); Julia Clarke, Director of Public Participation; Dr. Ed Rysdale, HTP Clinical Lead and Emergency Medicine Consultant; and members of the Integrated Health Projects (IHP) construction team, VINCI Building’s project partners.

Attendees marked the milestone by signing their names on a concrete column within the new healthcare facility structure.

Upon completion, the new facility will house an acute medical floor and an improved front entrance on the ground level. The upper floors will be dedicated to Women and Children’s services and purpose-built critical care facilities. This strategic co-location of services, alongside the significantly upgraded Emergency Department which is also undergoing refurbishment, is designed to enable quicker decision-making and improved care pathways for patients.

Sean Delaney, VINCI Building’s Project Director for HTP construction partner IHP, commented on the progress: “Topping out marks a major milestone in the delivery of this project. Reaching the highest point of construction for this area of the build is a proud moment for everyone involved – our dedicated teams, partners, and the wider community.”

Mr Delaney added, “This ceremony not only celebrates the progress we’ve made but also brings us one step closer to providing high-quality healthcare facilities for patients, their families and staff.”

Jo Williams, Chief Executive at SaTH, highlighted the significance of the development: “It was really significant to see first-hand the progress being made and to meet some of the construction team who are bringing our vision to reality.”

“The new healthcare facilities are part of a multi-million pound investment to improve care for everyone through modern, purpose-built facilities and ensure our communities get the care they need, at the right time and in the right place,” Ms. Williams concluded.

The project remains on schedule, promising modernised facilities aimed at transforming healthcare delivery for the communities served by Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.