Reform UK Shropshire elects Dawn Husemann as group leader on Shropshire Council

Reform UK Shropshire county councillors have elected Dawn Husemann, councillor for Claverley and Warfield, as group leader following a meeting of councillors.

Dawn has a background in business and ran her own training company dealing with postgraduate adult education for 11 years. She is passionate about the development of young people to make sure they have the best opportunities in life.

She will be joined by Brendan Mallon, councillor for Tern, as deputy leader.

Reform UK won 15 out of 74 seats on Shropshire County Council in the recent local election, making it the second largest party on the authority.

Nationally, the party secured 677 seats with 31% of the vote share – the first time a party other than the Conservatives or Labour have won these elections in modern British political history.

Group leader of Reform UK on Shropshire County Council Dawn Husemann said:

“It’s an honour and a privilege to have been elected leader of the Reform UK group on Shropshire County Council.

“What we have achieved here is incredible. From a standing start we are now the second largest party on the council. The people of Shropshire have given this council a mandate for serious change, and we look forward to using that to hold the Liberal Democrat administration to account.”