Man dies after police stop vehicle in Oswestry

A man has died after collapsing shortly after being stopped by police in Oswestry town centre yesterday afternoon.

The incident occurred on Willow Street at approximately 2pm on Tuesday, May 13, when police indicated for a vehicle to pull over.

According to a statement released by West Mercia Police, the driver stopped the vehicle and got out, at which point he collapsed and became unconscious and unresponsive.

Police officers at the scene immediately commenced CPR and were joined by other emergency workers. Despite their combined efforts, the man was sadly pronounced dead.

West Mercia Police have confirmed that the incident has been referred to their professional standards department. In line with standard procedure following such an event, a referral will also be made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) for independent investigation.